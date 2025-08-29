 Indore: Quarterly Exams Begin In MP Government Schools, Results On September 16
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Quarterly Exams Begin In MP Government Schools, Results On September 16

Indore: Quarterly Exams Begin In MP Government Schools, Results On September 16

Quarterly examinations for students of Classes 9 to 12 in government schools began in Indore

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, August 29, 2025, 01:04 AM IST
article-image
Quarterly Exams Begin In Madhya Pradesh Government Schools, Results On September 16 | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Quarterly examinations for students of Classes 9 to 12 in government schools began in Indore on Thursday as per the timetable issued by the Directorate of Public Instruction (DPI).

The exams are being conducted in two shifts: high school students are appearing in the morning shift, while higher secondary students are writing their papers in the afternoon.

Deepak Halve, principal of Government Sandipani Ahilyashram Girls Higher Secondary School No. 2, Indore, said, “After the examination each day, schools have been instructed to conduct special classes to help students prepare for the next day’s paper. These sessions are mandatory and aim to improve performance.”

Read Also
22 More Fogging Machines Deployed To Tackle Vector-Borne Diseases In MP's Indore
article-image

During the evaluation process, teachers will be required to comment on the common mistakes made by students in their answer sheets. “This step is meant to help students understand where they went wrong, and to guide them in future examinations,” said Halve.

FPJ Shorts
Bengaluru Weather Forecast: Moderate To Heavy Rainfall Is Predicted On Friday; IMD Issues Orange Alert In These Regions
Bengaluru Weather Forecast: Moderate To Heavy Rainfall Is Predicted On Friday; IMD Issues Orange Alert In These Regions
Sensex Climbs 197.11 Points To 80,277.68; Nifty Up 63.45 Points
Sensex Climbs 197.11 Points To 80,277.68; Nifty Up 63.45 Points
As India-US Relations Sour Over Tariffs And Trade Disputes, China Reportedly Seizes The Moment To Revive Ties With New Delhi Through Covert Diplomacy
As India-US Relations Sour Over Tariffs And Trade Disputes, China Reportedly Seizes The Moment To Revive Ties With New Delhi Through Covert Diplomacy
Yuvika Chaudhary Breaks Down During Visarjan As She Bids Emotional Farewell To Ganpati Bappa; Video Goes Viral
Yuvika Chaudhary Breaks Down During Visarjan As She Bids Emotional Farewell To Ganpati Bappa; Video Goes Viral

This year, question papers were prepared at the school level, based on the question bank, marking scheme, and syllabus provided by the DPI up to August. Schools have also received instructions to show evaluated answer sheets to both students and their parents to maintain transparency.

The results of the quarterly examination will be announced on September 16. Education officials noted that these exams hold added significance, as proportional marks from the quarterly and half-yearly exams contribute to students' final annual results.

“It’s not just an internal test—it directly impacts the annual outcome,” said Narendra Jain, an education official.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore Horror! Leg & Arm Eaten By Stray Dogs, 80-Year-Old Man’s Mauled Body Found Inside House

Indore Horror! Leg & Arm Eaten By Stray Dogs, 80-Year-Old Man’s Mauled Body Found Inside House

Indore: Last Rites Of Liquor Contractor Performed

Indore: Last Rites Of Liquor Contractor Performed

Indore: Quarterly Exams Begin In MP Government Schools, Results On September 16

Indore: Quarterly Exams Begin In MP Government Schools, Results On September 16

Madhya Pradesh: SC/ST Victims Have To Return Compensation

Madhya Pradesh: SC/ST Victims Have To Return Compensation

Indore's 400-Year-Old ‘Potli Wale Ganeshji’ Temple That Clears Marital Obstacles

Indore's 400-Year-Old ‘Potli Wale Ganeshji’ Temple That Clears Marital Obstacles