 Indore: Last Rites Of Liquor Contractor Performed
Bhupendra Raghuvanshi suicide case

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, August 29, 2025, 09:01 AM IST
Indore: Last Rites Of Liquor Contractor Performed | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The last rites of liquor contractor Bhupendra alias Pintu Raghuvanshi, were performed on Thursday after his daughter returned from the United States of America.

His 10-year-old son lit the funeral pyre. Emotional scenes were witnessed when the body was brought from Choithram Hospital, with relatives and friends mourning the death.

Her daughter Khusi works in the US and returned home on Wednesday night, the family was waiting for her to conduct the cremation. When his son could not properly lit the pyre, Khusi helped him to do so.

Annapurna police station in-charge Ajay Nair said that Bhupendra’s friends Deepesh Motwari and Srikant were called for questioning after his last rites and police gathered information from them.

They allegedly informed police that the woman Iti, whom Bhupendra blamed in his five page suicide note, was harassing him for a long time.

It is noteworthy that Bhupendra allegedly consumed a poisonous substance before injecting a substance to end his life at his home on Monday night. 

Before taking the extreme step, Pintu penned a five-page suicide note blaming one Iti Tiwari of blackmail and extortion. He wrote that Iti was threatening to frame him in a rape case and had even extorted Rs 25 lakh.

