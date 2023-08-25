Bhopal: Encroachment In Kerwa Dam Catchment Demolition Of White Orchid Restaurant Stopped Midway | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): White Orchid Restaurant built on the catchment area of Kerwa was partially demolished over alleged violation of environmental norms on Thursday.

Joint teams of Bhopal municipal corporation (BMC) and district administration that were razing the structure stopped the drive midway for the reason best known to them.

On being asked, the BMC commissioner Frank Noble A said he was not aware why the municipal team stopped the demolition in the middle of the drive but would in inquire into the matter.

However, the owner of restaurant Sagar Thakur claimed that the BMC team that had come for demolition did not damage much as there were no concrete structures. “We have taken land on lease from Bhoomika Builder Harish for 7 years.

All structure is made with bamboos and iron rods and as there is no concrete constructions the question of illegal constructions doesn’t arises,” said Thakur “There is no concrete structure in White Orchid so there was no need to take permission before carrying out any construction that is mostly done using bamboo and iron rods,” he further added.

We had inquired from authorities regarding permission before raising the structure, the BMC officials had suggested for temporary/makeshift restaurant to keep away from legal complications, he added.

‘A phone call from influential person put brake on the drive’

Green activist Rashid Noor Khan said, “BMC team had gone for demolition of White Orchid Restaurant but after a phone call of an influential man, the demolition was stopped midway.”

The demolition was initiated on the order of the NGT to check illegal construction in the catchment area of Kerwa and Kaliasot dams, said the activist. The administration is acting promptly on the direction of the green tribunal, he added.

