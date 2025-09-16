RSS To Play Mediator Between MP Government & Bharatiya Kisan Sangh Over Land Pooling In Ujjain

Farmers of BKS hold tractor rally against Land Pooling in Ujjain |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The tussle between the government and the Bharatiya Kisan Sangh (BKS) over the proposed land pooling in Ujjain and the shortage of fertiliser is deepening.

The BKS, which organised a protest across the state on Monday, took out a tractor rally against the proposed land pooling in Ujjain on Tuesday.

They are planning to hold an agitation in Indore, too, on Thursday. As the BKS is an outfit of the RSS, the Sangh plans to mediate between the government and the farmers’ organisation to resolve the dispute.

According to sources, the RSS is getting ready to conduct a meeting between government and BKS representatives to stop the collision.

After the agitation by the BKS, the worries of the RSS office-bearers have increased.

Four days before the BKS’s agitation, the Congress took out a Kisan Nyay Yatra.

After the agitation, the government’s image has become anti-farmer, so the RSS has decided to come forward to stop it.

It was because of the pressure by the BKS that the government decided to procure moong only to incur a loss of Rs 1, 00 crore.

Besides the above, the government discusses all the farmer-related issues with the BKS.

Because the collision between the BKS and the government has intensified this time, the RSS and the politicians associated with it are coming forward to resolve the issue.