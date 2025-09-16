 RSS To Play Mediator Between MP Government & Bharatiya Kisan Sangh Over Land Pooling In Ujjain
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalRSS To Play Mediator Between MP Government & Bharatiya Kisan Sangh Over Land Pooling In Ujjain

RSS To Play Mediator Between MP Government & Bharatiya Kisan Sangh Over Land Pooling In Ujjain

Discussion may be held to resolve issue soon

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, September 16, 2025, 11:08 PM IST
article-image
Farmers of BKS hold tractor rally against Land Pooling in Ujjain |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The tussle between the government and the Bharatiya Kisan Sangh (BKS) over the proposed land pooling in Ujjain and the shortage of fertiliser is deepening.

The BKS, which organised a protest across the state on Monday, took out a tractor rally against the proposed land pooling in Ujjain on Tuesday.

They are planning to hold an agitation in Indore, too, on Thursday. As the BKS is an outfit of the RSS, the Sangh plans to mediate between the government and the farmers’ organisation to resolve the dispute.

According to sources, the RSS is getting ready to conduct a meeting between government and BKS representatives to stop the collision.

FPJ Shorts
'I Didn't Mean Any Disrespect…': Mohammad Yousuf Defends Derogatory Remark Against Suryakumar Yadav, Questions Irfan Pathan's Comment Against Shahid Afridi
'I Didn't Mean Any Disrespect…': Mohammad Yousuf Defends Derogatory Remark Against Suryakumar Yadav, Questions Irfan Pathan's Comment Against Shahid Afridi
From Chalkboards To Tablets: Digital Revolution In 7 UP Border Districts
From Chalkboards To Tablets: Digital Revolution In 7 UP Border Districts
UP CM Yogi Adityanath Assures Justice After NEET Aspirant’s Murder In Gorakhpur
UP CM Yogi Adityanath Assures Justice After NEET Aspirant’s Murder In Gorakhpur
Mumbai News: Landslide In Mulund East Damages MGL Pipeline; Gas Supply Restored In Two Hours
Mumbai News: Landslide In Mulund East Damages MGL Pipeline; Gas Supply Restored In Two Hours

After the agitation by the BKS, the worries of the RSS office-bearers have increased.

Read Also
Land Pooling Work In MP's Ujjain To Be Done With Consent Of Farmers, Says CM Mohan Yadav
article-image

Four days before the BKS’s agitation, the Congress took out a Kisan Nyay Yatra.

After the agitation, the government’s image has become anti-farmer, so the RSS has decided to come forward to stop it. 

It was because of the pressure by the BKS that the government decided to procure moong only to incur a loss of Rs 1, 00 crore.

Besides the above, the government discusses all the farmer-related issues with the BKS.

Because the collision between the BKS and the government has intensified this time, the RSS and the politicians associated with it are coming forward to resolve the issue.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

RSS To Play Mediator Between MP Government & Bharatiya Kisan Sangh Over Land Pooling In Ujjain

RSS To Play Mediator Between MP Government & Bharatiya Kisan Sangh Over Land Pooling In Ujjain

Madhya Pradesh Govt’s Experiment: Young IAS Officials Given Urban Bodies’ Responsibility

Madhya Pradesh Govt’s Experiment: Young IAS Officials Given Urban Bodies’ Responsibility

Lo! Lemon Peels To Prepare Bio-Enzyme For Cleaning Water Bodies In Bhopal

Lo! Lemon Peels To Prepare Bio-Enzyme For Cleaning Water Bodies In Bhopal

National Green Tribunal Seeks Bhopal Municipal Corporation's Report On Cutting Of 4K Trees For Kolar...

National Green Tribunal Seeks Bhopal Municipal Corporation's Report On Cutting Of 4K Trees For Kolar...

Madhya Pradesh: High-Level Committee Formed To Save Trees Asks NHAI To Revise Proposals

Madhya Pradesh: High-Level Committee Formed To Save Trees Asks NHAI To Revise Proposals