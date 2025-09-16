 Land Pooling Work In MP's Ujjain To Be Done With Consent Of Farmers, Says CM Mohan Yadav
The land pooling for Simhastha in Ujjain will be done with the consent of all farmers

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, September 16, 2025, 12:18 AM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The land pooling for Simhastha in Ujjain will be done with the consent of all farmers. Keeping the benefits of farmers in mind, temporary constructions will be raised at temporary places.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav made the above statements during an interaction with media persons on Monday.

The farmers’ welfare is on the government’s top priority list, Yadav said, adding that the government is moving ahead in land pooling with the consent of all parties through interaction.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah laid stress on the development of raising permanent structures, keeping in mind the security arrangements and management of crores of people at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj.

The policy also encouraged the religious tourism in the region, Yadav said. The government does not want to trouble anyone and wants to go with everyone, he said.

According to Yadav, Simhastha, to be organised in Ujjain in 2028, will be the biggest event in the history of Simhastha in the country. It is expected that there will be 30 crore devotees at Simhastha, he said.

It is the duty of the government to provide crores of saints with high-level facilities at Simhastha, Yadav said. Such structures as will be built in Ujjain should be able to withstand rain and storms to avoid any difficult situation during Simhastha, he said. 

It is the duty of the government to provide security to each devotee and make a foolproof arrangement, and a huge amount of land is required for it, he said. The farmers of Ujjain have always stood by the government, he said.

Structures during Simhastha

During the Simhastha in 2016, temporary structures worth Rs 650 crore were built on 3,000 hectares. The structures were removed after the event.

The government has planned to develop Ujjain into a global spiritual city during Simhastha 2028.

