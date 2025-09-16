 Indore Horrific Truck Accident: Madhya Pradesh High Court Principal Bench Takes Suo Motu Cognisance
The High Court principal seat at Jabalpur has taken suo motu cognisance on tragic accident, which claimed lives of three people and left 14 others injured at Indore

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, September 16, 2025, 11:09 PM IST
article-image
Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The High Court principal seat at Jabalpur has taken suo motu cognisance on news report related to the tragic accident, which claimed lives of three people and left 14 others injured on Monday night at Indore.

Taking note of the news report published in a Hindi daily, Indore edition on September 16, 2025, as well as video on the website, the court directed the Registry to register a suo motu Public Interest Litigation.

The court has made the state government, through chief secretary, commissioner of police Indore, regional transport officer Indore, the district collector Indore and state transport department, through the principal secretary, as respondents of the case.

Commissioner of police, Indore shall be present on the next date of hearing or connected through video conferencing and shall depute a senior officer to be personally present in Court, the court directed.

