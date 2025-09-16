Indore Horrific Truck Accident: Madhya Pradesh High Court Principal Bench Takes Suo Motu Cognisance

Madhya Pradesh High Court Principal Bench Takes Suo Motu Cognisance | MP High Court (Jabalpur)

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The High Court principal seat at Jabalpur has taken suo motu cognisance on news report related to the tragic accident, which claimed lives of three people and left 14 others injured on Monday night at Indore.

Taking note of the news report published in a Hindi daily, Indore edition on September 16, 2025, as well as video on the website, the court directed the Registry to register a suo motu Public Interest Litigation.

The court has made the state government, through chief secretary, commissioner of police Indore, regional transport officer Indore, the district collector Indore and state transport department, through the principal secretary, as respondents of the case.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva and Justice Vinay Saraf directed ‘the Commissioner of Police to file an affidavit indicating as to how said truck was permitted to enter into a busy residential area during the peak hours.’ ‘Let the affidavit be filed before the next date of hearing on September 23.

Commissioner of police, Indore shall be present on the next date of hearing or connected through video conferencing and shall depute a senior officer to be personally present in Court, the court directed.