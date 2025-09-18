 Woman Kills Self In MP's Bhopal After Alleged Harassment By Hubby, In-Laws
Thursday, September 18, 2025
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 35-year-old woman pursuing MA in English Literature committed suicide by hanging herself at her residence under Ayodhya Nagar police station limits on Wednesday evening.

Police recovered a two-page suicide note in which she blamed her doctor husband his family and two girlfriends for harassment and mental torture.

According to reports, the victims Kiran Meena had been married to Ayurvedic doctor Sanjay Deshwani for 14 years. Her kin said she was under severe depression after her husband served her a divorce notice as she was childless since her marriage.

In the suicide note found in her room, Kiran accused her husband, mother-in-law, three sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, and two women linked to her husband of continuous harassment.

She alleged they wanted Sanjay to remarry. “My death is the responsibility of my husband, his family, and his two girlfriends,” she wrote, adding that her belongings should go to her parents.

Kiran’s father Kunji Lal told police that she was deeply disturbed after receiving the divorce notice. The case was due for hearing in court next month. Police officials said that a case has been registered and further investigations were underway.

Woman Kills Self In MP's Bhopal After Alleged Harassment By Hubby, In-Laws

