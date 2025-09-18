 Bhopal: 'Attackers Targeting State Cyber Securities,' Says CERT Scientist
After Operation Sindoor, there were a large number of cyber attacks on Indian government websites but they were knocked down

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, September 18, 2025, 09:37 PM IST
Bhopal: 'Attackers Targeting State Cyber Securities,' Says CERT Scientist | File

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) scientist Ashutosh Bahuguna said here on Thursday that after Operation Sindoor, there were a large number of cyber attacks on Indian government websites but they were knocked down.

Now these attackers were targeting the states, he said, while speaking at a two-day cyber security exercise ‘Cyber Bharat Setu’ with the theme ‘Bridging States, Securing Bharat’, organised by the MP-CERT, Department of Science and Technology, Government of Madhya Pradesh, in collaboration with CERT-In, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India here.

Ambar Pande, head of MP-CERT, said that with continuous investment in state data centres, security operations centres and modern digital infrastructure, Madhya Pradesh was advancing rapidly in the field of cyber security. These were significant steps toward establishing data integrity, incident response and robust security mechanisms at the state level.

