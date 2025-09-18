Bhopal Municipal Corporation To Replace 15-Year-Old Vehicles, Clears ₹545 Crore Sewage Projects |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) will phase out 266 vehicles that are over 15 years old and replace them with 346 new ones, adding 80 more to its fleet.

The decision was taken at the Mayor-in-Council (MIC) meeting chaired by Mayor Malti Rai on Thursday in line with the new Motor Vehicle Act 2023.

The council also approved sewage projects worth Rs 545 crore under AMRUT 2.0 for expansion of the network and new treatment plants. The projects, divided into three packages of Rs 130 crore, Rs 160 crore and Rs 255 crore, are expected to start in January 2026.

Officials said BMC’s existing fleet of 1,679 vehicles has become cost-heavy due to rising maintenance needs. The replacement drive will improve efficiency and ensure compliance with new environmental norms.

Other key approvals

The MIC cleared 14 proposals during its two-hour meeting. Notable among them:

Five families living in shanties near Smart City Plant No. 67 will be relocated under the HFA scheme.

118 families from CRP Colony, Bairagarh, will be shifted under the Bhouri slum redevelopment project.

Survey ordered for seven families near Panchsheel Nagar Jain Temple.

Incentives for children of BMC staff who secure merit positions in Class 10 and 12.

Temporary festive markets approved.

Housing projects extended

The deadline for the Prime Minister Awas Yojana project at 12 Number Bus Stop has been extended to September 2026, with BRS Infra Pvt. Ltd. awarded the contract extension.

Lists of 14 beneficiaries were also cleared under non-slum EWS housing projects at Bhouri, Hinotiya Alam and Raslakhedi.