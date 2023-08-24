 MP Lays Foundation Stone For Road Works Worth Rs 2.47 Crore In Madhya Pradesh's Barwani
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP Lays Foundation Stone For Road Works Worth Rs 2.47 Crore In Madhya Pradesh's Barwani

MP Lays Foundation Stone For Road Works Worth Rs 2.47 Crore In Madhya Pradesh's Barwani

During the function, MP Patel said that State government had ushered in numerous projects to bring development right to the doorsteps of the residents.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, August 24, 2023, 09:56 PM IST
article-image
MP Lays Foundation Stone For Road Works Worth Rs 2.47 Crore In Madhya Pradesh's Barwani | FP Photo

Khetia (Madhya Pradesh): Khargone-Barwani MP Gajendra Singh Patel, accompanied by district panchayat president Balwant Patel, performed bhoomi poojan of road development works here at Krishi Upaj Mandi costing Rs 2.47 crore.

State agriculture minister Kamal Patel, who was on visit to Khetia, earlier approved road development works at Krishi Upaj Mandi for the convenience of farmers.

During the function, MP Patel said that State government had ushered in numerous projects to bring development right to the doorsteps of the residents.

On this occasion, local Cotton Traders Association felicitated MP Patel for getting relief in mandi tax in the State.

Pansemal janpad panchayat president Sheela Vasave, municipal chief Dashrath Nikum, SDM Pansemal Rameshchandra Sisodia, Mandi Board employees and senior party leaders were also present.

Read Also
MP Weather Update: State 7% Short Of Rain Quota; Heavy Showers Likely In Rewa, Sagar & Shahdol...
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

BJP Sheds State’s ‘Bimaru’ Tag: Chouhan

BJP Sheds State’s ‘Bimaru’ Tag: Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh: ANM Threatened To Withdraw Bribe Complaint

Madhya Pradesh: ANM Threatened To Withdraw Bribe Complaint

Teachers & Parents Should Always Be Remembered: Minister Dung

Teachers & Parents Should Always Be Remembered: Minister Dung

Madhya Pradesh: Dhar Remains Tense Over Imambara Site

Madhya Pradesh: Dhar Remains Tense Over Imambara Site

MP: Delay In Disbursement Of Insurance Claims, Agitated Farmers Threaten To Boycott Assembly Polls

MP: Delay In Disbursement Of Insurance Claims, Agitated Farmers Threaten To Boycott Assembly Polls