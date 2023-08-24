MP Lays Foundation Stone For Road Works Worth Rs 2.47 Crore In Madhya Pradesh's Barwani | FP Photo

Khetia (Madhya Pradesh): Khargone-Barwani MP Gajendra Singh Patel, accompanied by district panchayat president Balwant Patel, performed bhoomi poojan of road development works here at Krishi Upaj Mandi costing Rs 2.47 crore.

State agriculture minister Kamal Patel, who was on visit to Khetia, earlier approved road development works at Krishi Upaj Mandi for the convenience of farmers.

During the function, MP Patel said that State government had ushered in numerous projects to bring development right to the doorsteps of the residents.

On this occasion, local Cotton Traders Association felicitated MP Patel for getting relief in mandi tax in the State.

Pansemal janpad panchayat president Sheela Vasave, municipal chief Dashrath Nikum, SDM Pansemal Rameshchandra Sisodia, Mandi Board employees and senior party leaders were also present.