Indore: IMC To Organise Wrestling Competition In March  

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Municipal Corporation will organise Indore Mahapore and MP Mahapore Kesari Dangal between March 8 – 10, 2024 under the leadership of IMC mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav.

Under the chairmanship of MIC member and in-charge General Administration Department Nandkishore Pahadiya, a meeting was held on Tuesday with the operators of the city's gymnasiums, Ustads and Khalifas regarding the organisation of Kesari Dangal.

In the meeting, it was unanimously decided that since the annual examinations of children will be held in February, therefore Indore Mahapore and MP Mahapore Kesari Dangal will be organised from March 8-10, 2024 at Chhota Nehru Stadium.

It was also decided that all the wrestling matches would take place on the mat. All matches up to 50 kg weight category will have two rounds of two minutes each and those in the above 50 kg weight category will have two rounds of three minutes each.

The competition will be held as per Olympic rules. An estimated amount of Rs 50 lakh is likely to be spent by the IMC. Wrestlers will be honoured with prize money, title, certificates and mementoes. Apart from this, arrangements for accommodation and food for the wrestlers coming from the other cities will be made.

Indore: Median Gaps Replugged

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a joint action of Indore Municipal Corporation and traffic management police, the median cuts on the road from Chandan Nagar Square to Gangwal Bus Stand were closed on Tuesday.

Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav was informed that the road median had been opened in the area due to which several accidents had started to take place. The mayor instructed the officials and median barriers were re-installed from Chandan Nagar Square to Gangwal Bus Stand to curb accidents.