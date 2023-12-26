Indore: Man Files False Theft Report To Avoid Creditors | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Dwarkapuri police exposed a fake theft of Rs 53 lakh and arrested the accused who had fabricated the story about the theft to avoid his creditors. The police also seized a gold necklace, a pair of gold tops and cash of Rs 19 lakh from the accused.

According to police, one Anmol Patil, a resident of Dwarkapuri, complained to Dwarkapuri police station on Friday stating that he along with his mother and grandmother had gone to Khandwa. His father was alone in the house when thieves fled with valuables worth Rs 53 lakh from the house after breaking the almirah lock on Thursday night.

He also told police that his father had to be admitted to the hospital after the incident. Based on the complaint, police started an investigation into the case and examined CCTV footage installed at various locations in Dwarkapuri area.

Police also analysed the CDR of suspected persons but did not get any clue. During the investigation, police got suspicious about the complainant when they came to came to know that Sanjay Patil, father of the complainant, was a property broker and had to repay lakhs of rupees to several people.

Police investigation found that Sanjay had prepared a plan to commit theft in his own house. As part of the plan, he sent away his wife, mother and son Anmol to Khandwa at his in-law's place on Thursday morning. He had bought iron tools from Machhi Bazaar, Kabada Market at night and broke the doors and almirah with iron tools to make it appear as if thieves had struck. When the neighbours called him the next morning he pretended to be ill and got admitted to the hospital.

During the investigation, police also came to know that Sanjay had sold the house of one Parshuram for Rs 46 lakh but he had given only Rs 5 lakh to the owner and kept Rs 35 lakh for himself along with Rs 6 lakh brokerage. He had taken loan of Rs 7 lakh from one Pawan Pandey which he had to repay. Police arrested the accused and seized Rs 19,01,000 from his possession. Police are trying to recover the remaining amount.