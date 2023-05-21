 Indore: IMC organizes poha party to discourage use of single-use plastic
Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav, collector Ilayaraja T and municipal commissioner Harshika Singh also participated in the event.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, May 21, 2023, 01:35 PM IST
article-image
Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav at the poha party | Anand Shivre

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) organised a big poha party at Dussehra Maidan on Sunday to appeal to the people to not use single-use plastic.

"It was the biggest ever poha party in the city. The event platform was also used as a farewell party for single-use plastic,” said Swachhata in-charge Ashwini Shukla.

Around 1000 persons participated in the event. 

article-image

Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav, collector Ilayaraja T and municipal commissioner Harshika Singh also participated in the event. The mayor  appealed to the people to discourage the use of single use plastic. 

Anand Shivre

Single-use plastic was banned in the city three years ago but it is still being used by many.

While IMC continues to crack down on sellers and users of single-use plastic, the ban remains partially ineffective.

Anand Shivre

So, IMC  thought of encouraging people to stop using single-use plastic and banned plastic on their own.

For this, the poha party was thrown so that people in large numbers can gather and they can be sensitised about the harmful effect of single-use plastic.

Activities like Zumba dance, sports activities, jhola dance were also held  at the venue.

