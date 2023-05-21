 Indore: CM to launch development work of 100 colonies on May 23
Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, May 21, 2023, 06:54 AM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will inaugurate development work of 100 colonies which were illegal earlier, but would now become legal on May 23.

The function would be held at Ravindra Natya Grah. The development work would be done in accordance with the provisions of the Madhya Pradesh Municipality (Colony Development) Rules, 2021 and as per the wish of the Chief Minister. The maps of the colonies have also been finalised.

