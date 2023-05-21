Over 350 social projects completed by Rotary club of Indore Meghdoot

ANANDSHIVRE

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Rotary Club of Indore Meghdoot announced the completion of over 350 initiatives in health, education, and environmental protection, totaling over 85 lakhs in funding.

District governor Jinendra Jain and first lady Rashmi Jain paid a formal visit to the club on May 19, 2023.

Jain led the delegation at the Hotel Amar Vilas in Indore.

President S P Bansal and club secretary Vinay Gupta were among those who attended the meeting. President Bansal presented the club's service projects with statistics. Secretary Gupta emphasised current programmes such as the Rotary eye camp, physiotherapy centre, and sanitation project.

Notably, thanks to CSR financing from Mohini Health and Hygiene company, the club was able to successfully allocate smart classrooms in 63 government schools in Rotary District 3040. Smart TVs and instructional software are installed in the classrooms for the benefit of students from the weaker sections and students with special needs.

More than 125 members from various clubs attended the conference, including Ritu Grover, Anish Malik, Sushil Malhotra, and Sanjeev Gupta, among others. Subash Agarwal, Sarita Agarwal, and six other members were honoured with Rotary Foundation and Paul Harris pins during the ceremony. Shikha Sahu and Sukhvir Mahal expertly directed the programme.