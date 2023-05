Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The ‘Adhivakta Khel Maha-Utsav’ of Indore Bar Association will start next week on Wednesday.

Association’s president Gopal Kacholia and secretary Ghanshyam Gupta said that the Khel Mahotsav will be held from May 24 to May 27. In the tournament carrom, chess and table-tennis competitions will be organised.

The last date for submission of entry fees for all sports will be May 22 evening.