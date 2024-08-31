 Indore Hospitals Offer EMI Options For Patients For Medical Treatments, Bringing Relief To Many
Indore Hospitals Offer EMI Options For Patients For Medical Treatments, Bringing Relief To Many

This new facility is providing significant relief to patients who previously couldn't afford costly treatments due to financial constraints.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, August 31, 2024, 04:18 PM IST
article-image
Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a groundbreaking move, several hospitals and clinics in Indore, have begun offering treatment on easy monthly installments (EMI).

Residents like Viplav Soni from Chhatribagh and Deepak from Vijaynagar have already benefited from this initiative. Viplav, who sought treatment for facial pimples costing around 20,000 rupees, opted for the EMI option due to a lack of immediate funds. "I am now getting my treatment done with easy installments over several months," Viplav shared.

Similarly, Deepak, who underwent a nose surgery costing approximately 80,000 rupees, also chose the EMI route. "I didn’t have the full amount up front, so the EMI option made it possible for me to get the surgery done," he said.

Traditionally, people have used installment plans for big purchases like houses and electronics. Now, this model is being applied to healthcare, allowing patients to receive medical services without the burden of large upfront payments. 

This is particularly beneficial for treatments not covered by insurance, such as cosmetic surgeries and certain skin treatments, which can be quite expensive.

Wide Range of Treatments Covered

The EMI option is available for various treatments, including heart disease, cancer, neurological conditions, and other complex medical procedures. Many patients are using this facility at different private hospitals and clinics throughout the city.

"This is a positive change in the medical field," said Dr Ashwini Dash, a plastic and cosmetic surgeon.

 "Many patients who were previously deprived of treatment due to financial issues are now able to receive the care they need," he added.

No-Interest Loans and Mobile Facilities

Several companies are also stepping in to provide interest-free loans for these treatments, while some are offering these services through mobile platforms. This has made it even easier for patients to access necessary medical care without the financial strain.

The hospital administrations and doctors have noted a significant benefit to patients, particularly in procedures not typically covered by insurance policies. With this new system, healthcare has become more accessible, ensuring that fewer people are denied treatment due to cost.

