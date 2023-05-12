Indore: High pressure power station to come up in Pithampur industrial area

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As part of its modernization plan, the state government has decided to supply electricity to industries in Pithampur in a hi-tech manner.

This information was given by MP West Zone Electricity Distribution Company officials to industrialists of Pithampur in a meeting held on Thursday.

Industrialists were informed that a very high pressure station is being constructed here in Sector 3.

Similarly, 33 KV high-tech panther line is being laid from Chaydipura in Betma to Sector No 3 at a cost of Rs 3 crore. Apart from this, necessary works are being done for power distribution work and improvement in each grid related to the three sectors of Pithampur.

Pithampur Audhyogik Sangathan president Gautam Kothari, Satish Kumat of Force Motors, Sanjay Goyal of Eicher Motors, Devendra Jain of Porwal Auto, LG Nachwani of Pratibha Syntex, LG Nachwani of Gujarat Ambuja participated in this meeting.

Suggestions were given by the industrialists regarding timely shutdown for necessary work, providing prior notice for shutdown etc.

The power company appealed to industrialists that the power system of their respective premises and operation of machinery should be done in such a way that they get the benefit of power factor (PF) in their power bills.