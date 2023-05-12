Indore: Semi-nude body of man recovered from isolated place, murder suspected

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Semi-nude body of a man was recovered from the isolated area under the Kanadiya police station jurisdiction on Thursday. The body was highly decomposed and it was scratched by the animals so the deceased could not be identified till the filing of this report. The police suspect that the man was murdered by someone and his body was dumped here. The autopsy report is also awaited.

Kanadiya police station in charge Jagdish Prasad Jamre said that someone has information about the decomposed body of a man. Police reached the spot ahead of Ekayana School around 1.30 pm. The body was semi nude and highly decomposed. It was believed that the body is more than four days old. Additional DCP Rajesh Vyas and ACP (Khajrana) Jayant Singh Rathore along with the FSL team also reached the spot for the investigation.

Police suspect that he was killed by someone and his body was dumped in the isolated area.

However, the exact reason for his death could be known only after the autopsy report. External injury marks were not found on the body.

The body was also found scratched by the animal. The age of the deceased is between 45 and 50 year. TI Jamre said that the information about the missing persons from the nearby police stations.

After that the police reached a mall on the Bypass Road to take information about any missing employee from there.