Indore: 41 lakhs paid power bills online in Malwa-Nimar region in 3 month

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a boost to government's Digital India mission, as many as 41 lakh consumers paid power bills via online method in last three months in Malwa-Nimar region. While the number of electricity bill payers have increased to 13.7 lakh in the jurisdiction of Madhya Pradesh West Zone Electricity Distribution Company.

West Discom said that a significant rise was seen in the cashless bill payers has been witnessed in February, March and April.

“In the last three months, a total of 41 lakh consumers paid power bills in cashless mode. The average figure stood around 13.7 lakh per month,” a press release issued by West Discom said.

The company stated that on an average around 1 lakh new consumers opted for online mode in last three months.

The number of cashless payers are increasing for the reason that people do not have to stand in long queues for payment of power bills at power office counters. Plus, they get cashback also on payment on bill in online mode.

West Discom has a provision to give cashback on power bill per month on paying the electricity bill in cashless manner.

Half per cent of the bill amount is given to low tension domestic consumers and Rs 5 to 20 per bill to non-domestic consumers on payment of cashless bills.

Similarly, high tension consumers get a rebate of Rs 100 to Rs 1000 per month per cashless bill.

Consumers getting cashback of over Rs 1.25 cr per month

West Discom is giving a cashback of about Rs 1.25 crore per month on digital payment of power bills. About 1.45 lakh consumers of Indore city are getting the maximum cashback of Rs 45 lakh. After this, consumers of Ujjain, Indore Rural, Dewas, Ratlam areas are earning cashless discount. Indore stands No 1 in all the 15 districts under West Discom’s jurisdiction.