Indore: Health dept, cops nab quack

Indore: A joint team of district health department and police raided at a quack’s clinic at Kushwah Nagar in Banganga police station area. The accused didn’t have any medical degree but was treating patients with modern medicines.
He was even administering injections to the people with serious ailments.
According to Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr Pravin Jadia, clinic of accused Heeralal Jhare was raided by a joint team of police and health department.
“We have found that the accused didn’t have any degree in medicine but was treating people and prescribing medicines along with administering injections. He was caught red-handed at his clinic. The accused was also distributing medicines to the people,” CMHO said.
The health official said that action will be taken against the accused under relevant sections of the Drug and Cosmetic Act and other Acts. The action was taken by the team following a complaint against the accused.
Meanwhile, Indian Medical Association’s zonal chairman Dr Sanjay Londhe praised the action taken by the department and appealed for continuing such drive across the city.
“We had provided a list of as many as 200 quacks working across the city and appealed to the district administration and health department to act against the same as they are playing with the health of the people,” Dr Londhe added.
