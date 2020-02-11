Madhya Pradesh: After Manawar lynching, video of woman beaten by half-a-dozen men goes viral

Dhar: A video of more than half-a-dozen men thrashing a woman on a road has gone viral in Dhar. The video went viral at a time when the Dhar police is probing Manawar mob lynching case in which a farmer was killed and five others seriously injured.

Taking cognizance of the viral video, Dhar SP Aditya Pratap Singh on Tuesday ordered arrest of people seen in the video. Acting on his directive, the police have arrested six people who featured in the viral video.

According to information, the incident took place in Bheel Talwada village under Nalcha police station limit about two months back. However, the video of the incident went viral a few days back.

So far no FIR has been registered in the matter. During investigation it was found that the victim was forcibly married to a man. After marriage, she was forced to move to Gujarat along with her husband for work. As she didn’t want to go leave the native place, she returned to her parental home.