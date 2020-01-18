Health team visits Lukwasa, quacks escape, clinics closed

Shivpuri: All the quacks have closed their shops and run away after the recent death of a youth in Lukwasa due to wrong injection given by a fake doctor.

When the death of the youth came to light, chief medical and health officer, Dr AL Sharma, swung into action.

He with some officials of the health department visited Lokwasa, but only a shop of an Ayurvedic doctor was open. All other quacks left the place closing their clinics.

A resident of Rijauda village in Lukwasa, Ganeshram Batham, who was down with fever, visited a quack, Girraj Shrivastava.

During treatment, Shrivastava gave the youth an injection and told him to go home.

The youth died after two hours, and his relatives lodged a complaint at the police station.

Dr Sharma, district vaccination officer and SSO, IP Goel, visited Lukwasa.

On getting information, the quacks ran away from Lukwasa closing their clinics.

The clinic of Ramsingh Raghuwanshi was open. When asked, Raghuwanshi said he gave advice to patients.

When the team asked Raghuwanshi to show the documents related to his qualifications, he showed them, but he turned out to be a Vaidya Visharad.

Nevertheless, since Raghuwanshi was not registered with the health department, Dr Sharma got the clinic sealed.

A list of doctors, prepared through a nurse at a primary health centre, shows that there are 12 fake doctors in the area.

Such doctors are not registered with the health department, but they have been treating patients for long.

Similarly, the clinic where the youth was treated was also found closed.