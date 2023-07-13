Indore: Health Department To Run Dastak Campaign

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In view of the increasing monsoon activities, the Health Department has decided to run a campaign for spreading awareness among people about the diseases affecting children during the rainy season.

The department will run the ‘Dastak Campaign’ from July 18 to August 31 but the department officials have started pre-activities to train the Anganwadi and ASHAs for the same and collector Ilayaraja T reviewed the preparations of the campaign.

The campaign will be organised to spread awareness regarding symptoms, prevention, and cure of dengue, diarrhoea, and other diseases which may prevail during the monsoon season. The department will hold rallies, public announcements, and demonstrations in Haat Bazaars and other public places about the prevention of diseases.

According to the chief medical and health officer Dr BS Saitya, the department has also released an advisory informing people about various ways to prevent the diseases and to keep children healthy.

“Under the ‘Dastak Abhiyan’, workers will go door-to-door identifying the common diseases among children under 5 years and provide immediate help and management of the problem. The team will also spread awareness amongst the residents regarding childhood abnormalities, malnutrition among children and nutrition for newborns,” he said.

Dr Saitya also added that the department has a target of covering 4 lakh children in Indore district.

“To promote the involvement of men at the village level, the department will also organise gram sabhas which will address issues of women's health, physical development among children and checks during and after pregnancy,” he added.