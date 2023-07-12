 Indore: Intellectual Women's Association Plants 300 Saplings
Indore: Intellectual Women's Association Plants 300 Saplings

On this occasion, children were informed about the importance of environment and global warming.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, July 12, 2023, 09:18 AM IST
Indore: Intellectual Women's Association Plants 300 Saplings

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Intellectual Women's Association organised plantation of more than 300 saplings at Sherringwood World School on Tuesday.

On this occasion, children were informed about the importance of environment and global warming. During the programme, the members of the organisation planted saplings of mango, neem and peepal.

Convenor Sandhya Choukse said that it is necessary that utility of plantation is taught from childhood itself to make this generation aware of its benefits.   

The children were also informed about the medicinal properties of various trees and plants by Prachi Kasliwal Dashora, the founder of the school.

