Indore News: Mahatma Gandhi Statue At Regal Square Under Attack

Indore News: Mahatma Gandhi Statue At Regal Under Attack

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): After damaging a portion of Shastri Bridge, rodents have now invaded the area around the iconic Mahatma Gandhi statue at Regal Square, one of the city’s most prominent landmarks.

Public Works in-charge Rajendra Rathore confirmed that complaints have been received about a large number of rats burrowing beneath Gandhi statue and its surrounding premises. “We have inspected the area and found several burrows. The number of rats here runs into thousands,” he said, warning that if not treated in time, the situation could cause serious structural damage or even an accident.

Rathore added that an expert team will soon be called in to conduct a detailed survey and implement pest-control treatment. “This is the city’s heart, and we cannot afford negligence here. We will take immediate action and prepare a plan for permanent control,” he assured.

The growing rat problem has already made headlines earlier -- in September, two infants at Indore’s MY Hospital were bitten by rats, and in early November, a section of the Shastri Bridge caved in due to rodent burrows beneath the road.

The collapsed portion of Shastri Bridge -- a five-foot-deep cavity that appeared on November 2 -- has since been temporarily repaired. Officials have now planned rodent treatment below the repaired section to prevent further damage.

According to officials, the situation near the Gandhi statue has worsened as people regularly feed birds in the area, scattering grains that attract rodents. “We have received several complaints from residents and commuters about rats running near the statue and the square. We will inspect the site on Thursday and include it in our action plan if needed,” Rathore said.