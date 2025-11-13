World Diabetes Day Today: 20% Youths In Grip Of Diabetes, Warn Experts |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Nearly 20 percent of the youth population is currently in the grip of diabetes, a condition once considered common only among older adults. Experts attribute this alarming rise to sedentary lifestyles, poor dietary habits, and growing stress levels among young people.

Health professionals are calling for greater awareness, early screening, and lifestyle changes to curb the trend. In this context, World Diabetes Day, observed on November 14, serves as a vital reminder to educate people about diabetes prevention, management, and the importance of integrated care across all stages of life.

The theme of this year s WHO World Diabetes Day, "Diabetes across life stages, recognizes that every person living with diabetes should have access to integrated care, supportive environments and policies that promote health, dignity and self-management. This campaign emphasizes the importance of a life-course approach to diabetes prevention, management and overall well-being.

Talking op Free press, health experts said that diabetes can affect people at every stage of life, from childhood to older age. Prevention and care efforts must be integrated across life stages, and supporting well-being and self-care empowers people with diabetes at every age.

Abstain from liquor, smoking

Dr Sachin Chitawar, diabetologist, said around 20 percent of youth population is in grip of diabetes. He emphasised the importance of lifestyle management, especially avoiding liquor and smoking. Youths should stay physically active and maintain regular exercise.

It is high time to regulate topsy-turvy lifestyle for all ages. People must reduce anxiety and stress faced in professional and personal life. Obesity, dark areas around the neck and appearance of warts should not be ignored as they are early indicators of diabetes, Dr Chitawar said.

Scene worst in rural areas

Dr Sushil Jindal, diabetologist, highlighted challenges of controlling diabetes in rural areas. Lack of refrigeration for proper insulin storage, frequent power outages and limited availability of insulin leave rural patients deprived of proper medicine and doses.

These factors contribute to higher death rates due to diabetes in rural areas. Other complications, including heart, kidney, eye and peripheral nerve problems, also start occurring. It is therefore very important for diabetic patients to regulate their lifestyle, Dr Jindal said.