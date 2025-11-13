Bhopal News: CMRS Team Inspects Five Metro Stations; Reviews Safety, Operational Readiness |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The team led by Commissioner Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) Nilabhra Sengupta began three-day inspection of Metro priority corridor from Thursday. It saw presentation on different aspects of Metro Corridor and technical related things.

Managing director, Madhya Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation, S Chaitanya told Free Press that CMRS team took stock of at least four to five stations. The team members also saw Metro Viaduct.

“ The team will see every aspect of metro priority corridor. During the visit, team looks after operational readiness related things. As team had already visited twice, hence most of the issues have been covered,” The MD added.

He told that team will verify things related to passenger safety and amenities as well.

Another officer of Metro Rail Corporation told that it was during noon hours that CMRS team did trolley inspection at Subhash Nagar Station. On Friday, team will do track inspection from Rani Kamlapati Railway station till Subhash Nagar station. Team will remain in city till November 15.

On day one, the team carried out a comprehensive inspection at the Subhash Nagar Depot, focusing on the signalling and control systems, technical and mechanical equipment, and emergency preparedness, functioning of the central Control Room and the depot’s safety mechanisms.

Detailed checks across priority corridor

During Thursday’s inspection, the team stopped for few minutes at the Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV) Metro Station to evaluate safety measures and then spent about half an hour at the Board Office Metro Station, closely inspecting the arrangements. The inspection continued up to the AIIMS station, where technical aspects of the track and operations were examined in detail. CMRS Commissioner Sengupta personally accompanied the team throughout.

3-Day final review

This three-day inspection tour will continue until November 15. On Friday, day-2, the CMRS team will conduct an in-depth inspection of the 6.22-kilometre Priority Corridor between AIIMS and Subhash Nagar. The assessment will cover track quality, fire and passenger safety, Train Control System (TCS), and amenities at all six stations along the route. The final day will be dedicated to the detailed scrutiny of project files and documentation.

Metro authorities are optimistic that all Metro priority corridor standards will meet the required safety benchmarks and will get commercial operation certificate from CMRS. It is after this that government will decide when to operate Metro train for public. Earlier government wanted to roll out Metro Train for people in October but things got delayed due to various reasons.

EIB team in city

A senior officer of Metro Rail Corporation told that a team of European Investment Bank (EIB) has also arrived in city. Metro officials will have a meeting with EIB team to get loan for the project.