Indore: HC Court Sentences Sadhu Baba To 20 Years Of Rigorous Imprisonment For Sodomizing Minor Boy |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A session court in Indore has convicted a 53-year-old Hindu saint to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for committing unnatural sex with a nine-year-old boy and also imposed a fine of Rs 2,000 on him.

"During the hearing on Wednesday (January 31), the court of Additional Sessions Judge and Special Judge, Rashmi Walter convicted Parmatma Das (53), under section 5M/6 POCSO act and a fine of Rs 2000," District Prosecution Officer, Sanjeev Srivastava said.

Giving further details about the case, Srivastava said that the incident occurred on November 9, 2022 in the district. A Prasad distribution program was going on at a temple, in which the minor son had gone to take Prasad, then after some time, he came running to his house and told her mother about the incident.

"The minor was standing outside the temple and in the meantime the accused arrived and took him to a room on the first floor of the temple. The accused locked the room from inside, he strangled the boy and started doing dirty acts with him. The boy somehow managed to escape from there and narrated the story to his mother and his maternal uncle," the DPO said.

After that the mother of the minor reached Chhatripura police station along with him and lodged a complaint. Acting on the complaint, a case was registered under IPC section 377, 5M/6 POCSO Act. After conducting thorough investigation into the matter, the police presented the charge sheet before the Court. After which the court found the accused guilty, punished him to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment and the fine of Rs 2000, Srivastava said.

He further added that the court also ordered to provide Rs 1 lakh as compensation to the victim child under the Victim Compensation Scheme which would be provided by the state government.