MP: Cybercrime Cell’s Intelligence Wing To Keep A Tab On Dark Web

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In a first-of-its-kind initiative in the state, the state cyber crime cell has constituted an intelligence wing to keep a tab on the activities on the dark web and prevent cyber crimes emerging from there.

With the launch of the intelligence wing, more advanced equipment will also be installed at the cyber forensic laboratory. Currently, the intelligence wing comprises three experts, the senior officials of the cell said.

According to the officials, the dark web is such an underlying world of the internet, where all possible types of cyber crimes are rampant, including pornography, child pornography, siphoning off money, photo-video morphing and many more, which the normal users, and even the police are unaware of.

The officials went on to say that the cyber crooks operating on a national as well as international level use the dark web to pass on information to each other. These days, even the drug traffickers plan their strategies over the dark web, owing to which the police are sometimes not able to crack down on illegal activities.

Expressing concern over the increased rates of cyber crimes, the officials said that anyone’s personal and private data can also be easily accessed through dark web and thus it is the need of the hour to keep a tab on the activities prevailing there.

When Free Press sought the data of the number of cyber crimes that emerged from the dark web across the state in 2023, the officials said that it is almost next to impossible to ascertain whether a particular incident was executed from the dark web or the World Wide Web, and hence the bifurcation of the data was not done.

Hopeful of safeguarding people from dark web: ADG (cyber cell)

Additional director general of state cyber crime cell, Yogesh Deshmukh, said in an interaction with Free Press that with the onset of the intelligence wing, the infiltration of the cyber crimes prevailing on the dark web will be achieved. “We are hopeful of safeguarding people from the clutches of the dark web,” Deshmukh added.