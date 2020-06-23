Indore: Harassed over land dispute, man ends life

Indore: Allegedly harassed by neighbours and a police officer over a land dispute, one Kunjbihari Mandloi, 50, “committed suicide” by consuming poison at his residence in Kampel area on Tuesday. The police are registering statements of the family.
MENTAL PRESSURE
Mandloi was rushed to the hospital but could not be saved. His younger brother Raghunandan Mandloi alleged that Kunjbihari was being harassed by his neighbours, Badrilal, Dinesh, Makhan and Santosh over a plot fracas. Raghunandan alleged that the neighbors wanted to grab a government land and the deceased was opposing the move.
The neighbours were allegedly harassing him in connivance with the help of a policeman. A cop from Kampel Chowki “had also allegedly teamed up” with the neighbours and was threatening Kunjbihari which pushed him too hard. Khudel police station in charge Rupesh Dubey, however, said he is unaware about the incident as he is on leave. He said he is taking more details from subordinates. On Tuesday, the body was handed over to the family members after the autopsy.