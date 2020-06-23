Indore: Harassed over land dispute, man ends life

Indore: Allegedly harassed by neighbours and a police officer over a land dispute, one Kunjbihari Mandloi, 50, “committed suicide” by consuming poison at his residence in Kampel area on Tuesday. The police are registering statements of the family.

MENTAL PRESSURE

Mandloi was rushed to the hospital but could not be saved. His younger brother Raghunandan Mandloi alleged that Kunjbihari was being harassed by his neighbours, Badrilal, Dinesh, Makhan and Santosh over a plot fracas. Raghunandan alleged that the neighbors wanted to grab a government land and the deceased was opposing the move.