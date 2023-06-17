Indore: ‘Harassed By Cops’ Trader  Commits Suicide In Hotel

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A mobile phone trader committed suicide by hanging himself in a hotel in the Bhanwarkuan area on Thursday. He left behind a five-page suicide note in which he mentioned the names of some policemen of the Rau police station for harassing him.

According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Rajeev Sharma, a resident of the Rajendra Nagar area. He checked into a hotel near the IT Park Square where he was found hanging on Thursday night. The employees, after knocking on the door of his room repeatedly and not receiving any response from the inside, informed the police after which the incident was discovered.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Rajeev hailed from Ghaziabad and was staying in the city for many years. He ran a mobile phone shop in the city. A few years ago, he was booked at Rau police station in connection with a fraud case and was released from jail a few months ago.

He mentioned in the suicide note that the policemen were harassing him over the fraud case for a few days due to which he was upset. The police are investigating the case to know the truth.