Indore: Clouds, Winds Provide Slight Relief, Thanks To ‘Biparjoy’

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Cloudy weather and cool winds provided a slight relief to the citizens on Thursday as the day temperature dropped by one degree Celsius. The relief provided by the spell of cool winds in the evening turned the evening comparatively pleasant.

Due to the cloudy weather, the Sun played hide and seek throughout the day and the weathermen forecast that the same weather conditions would prevail for the next couple of days. According to Met officials, the formation of clouds and the spell of winds was a result of cyclone ‘Biparjoy’ as it is causing moisture incursion.

“Indore region witnessed cool winds while many nearby districts are witnessing drizzling,” Singh said adding “There are chances of drizzling in Indore as well for the next two days but the temperature would remain similar and above normal.”

The cloudy weather also kept the night temperature up by one degree Celsius. The maximum temperature on Thursday was recorded at 37.4 degrees Celsius which was two degrees above normal while the night temperature was recorded at 25 degrees Celsius which was one degree Celsius above normal.