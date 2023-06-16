Indore: BJP Corporators Drape python Around Their Necks At City Zoo; Congress Hisses In Anger

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In blatant violation of rules, several BJP corporators during their visit to Kamla Nehru Zoo wrapped a python around their necks and petted exotic animals and even took selfies with them even as authorities turned a blind eye.

Moreover, the member of mayor-in-council Nandkishore Pahadiya shared the pictures of their ‘act’ on social media.

Criticising their act, city Congress has sought action against the corporators from their rival party and removal of zoo in-charge Uttam Yadav from the post.

“A group of BJP corporators including MiC member Nandkishore Pahadiya, Bharat Raghuvanshi, Sangeeta Joshi, and Malkhan Kataria visited the city zoo on Wednesday and touched and petted exotic animals, mainly birds and some of them draped a python around their necks. It is a violation of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act,” Congress spokesperson Vivek Khandelwal and IT cell in-charge Girish Joshi said.

They added that the corporators also teased the animals and took selfies and photographs with the Burmese python around their necks.

“An FIR against the corporators must be registered for violation of norms while the zoo in-charge Uttam Yadav must be removed from the post immediately,” the Congress leaders demanded.

Meanwhile, Pahadiya rubbished the claims and said that the zoo staff let the visitors touch the birds and snakes that are not in the endangered category. “There is nothing wrong in it and not even the violation of any rule,” he said.

Visitors should not touch animals: Zoo in-charge

“The animals kept in the zoo can only be touched by the doctors and caretakers. Visitors should not touch the animals, and it is wrong if anyone did it.”

Uttam Yadav

In-charge, City Zoo

