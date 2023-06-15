 Indore: IDA Gives Pace To TPS 9 And 10 Development Work
Indore: IDA Gives Pace To TPS 9 And 10 Development Work

Thursday, June 15, 2023
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): IDA has started rapid development works in its Town Planning Schemes TPS 9 and 10 for which tenders worth about Rs 512 crore were approved in the last board meeting. 

According to IDA officials, the internal 18 meters to 75 meters and roads earmarked in the master plans and other major roads are being constructed. Construction of eight-lane roads has also started. 

Along with drainage, electricity and water facilities, more than 100 gardens to be developed in these schemes are also being prepared and thousands of saplings will also be planted here before the monsoon. 

TPS-9 covers about 260 hectares of land in Bhicholi Hapsi, Tigariyarao and Kanadia, while TPS-10, which is in Bada Bangarda, Palakhedi, Tigaria Badshah, Limbodagari and other areas covers 221 hectares.

