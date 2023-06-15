Madhya Pradesh: Commissioner Hears 25 Complaints In Morena

Representative Image |

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): Commissioner Deepak Singh has asked the officials of various departments work out the complaints of people as quickly as possible.

He issued the directive at a public hearing in Chambal Bhawan on Tuesday. Twenty-five complaints came up for hearing.

A resident of Joura Mahesh Singh submitted an application for removing encroachments from a playground at Tilaua in Joura Tehsil.

The commissioner directed the officials concerned to get the encroachments removed from the playground.

Chairperson of Jai Bhawani self-help group Mathura Mithilesh submitted an application seeking an inquiry into the irregularities in a fair price shop at Bichpai. The commissioner asked the officials to take action.