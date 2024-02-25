Indore: Group Of Men Enters Township, Flees With Rs 60K From SUV

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A group of men carrying some objects entered a posh colony and managed to flee with a bag containing Rs 60k from a car in Kanadiya area, police said on Saturday. The miscreants also tried to break open the door of a house but they could not be successful as the locks were electronic. The incident also raised a question on police patrolling in the area.

The incident took place in the Prozone Sojatia Palms on Kanadiya Road in the intervening night of Thursday and Friday. Four men carrying some objects entered the township from the backside and targeted the car of LIC employee Anil Singh and managed to flee with Rs 60k from it. The accused broke open the windscreen of the back side and stole the bag containing money. It was believed that the accused were aware of cash in the car. After the incident, they also tried to break open the door of a house in the same colony but they could not break it.

On the basis of CCTVs, police are searching for the accused. Kanadiya police are still searching for the robbers of the band owner’s family. The accused involved in theft at retired IAS Renu Pant’s house are also on the run even after seven months. Investigating Officer Arun Yadav from Kanadiya police station informed that the men were carrying some tools in their hands and they entered the township from the backside. After stealing cash from the car and attempting theft at a house, they managed to flee from the same way. A case has been registered against four unidentified men on the complaint of Singh and a search is on to nab them. Other CCTVs are also being examined to identify them.