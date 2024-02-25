Indore: BSNL's 4G Mobile Service In City Soon |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) will soon roll out its most awaited 4G services for its mobile phone subscribers. For this 4 G-enabled high-tech 55 base transceiver stations (BTS) have reached the city, Ramswarup Mundra, member of BSNL's Advisory Committee, informed here on Saturday. The second lot of the BTS is likely to reach the city in the first week of March. These BTS are 5G compatible which means that in the future BSNL can upgrade its 4G services to 5G.

A total of 110 BTS have been allotted to the city on a priority basis. MP Shankar Lalwani was making efforts for this for a long time. All these high-tech BTS are made with Indian technology. India has become the sixth country in the world to create a network with the use of indigenous technology.

Their coverage is also the highest in the country because the spectrum of this kind is with BSNL only. Under normal circumstances, one BTS will provide uninterrupted coverage up to 5 km radius. Installation of BTS will be started soon: Singhal Sanjeev Singhal, general manager of BSNL Indore, said that the department will start the installation work of these BTS soon. to start with these will be installed in places with high traffic. Another speciality of these BTSs is that now the employee will not have to climb up the tower to change direction. This work can now be done automatically.