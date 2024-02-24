Indore Chemist To Debut As Actor In 'Daket Of Dholpur'

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Another hero from Salman Khan's city Indore will be released on silver screen this Mahashivratri.

On the auspicious occasion of Mahashivratri, a complete Bollywood masala film 'Daket of Dholpur' will be released on 8th March 2024. This movie will mark acting debut of local chemist Manoj Chaturvedi from Indore, Madhya Pradesh. Chaturvedi has not only acted but also produced the film.

Afzal Khan has taken the responsibility of direction in this film along with Manoj Chaturvedi. Radha Ajmera is playing the lead role opposite Manoj in Daket of Dholpur.

The newly turned actor is quite excited about his first film as he calls it a 'perfect mix' of tragedy, action, drama, romance, and comedy.

The film will be released on Mahashivratri, 8th March, 2024 as the actor is a big devotee of Lord Shiv.

"I am a devotee of Shivshakti. I will dedicate my first film at the feet of Shivshakti. I hope that Shivshakti's blessings will remain upon me and with his blessings I will be successful in fulfilling my dreams."

Manoj Chaturvedi has been a chemist by profession and is working in one of the largest pharmaceutical companies of the country.

(Copy revised by FPJ web desk)