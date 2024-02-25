Indore: IMA’s 31st International Management Conclave On March 1 And 2

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Management Association (IMA) will host its flagship event of the year - International Management Conclave at Brilliant Convention Centre on March 1 and 2. The theme of 31st Conclave is ‘Unlocking Global Potential-Shaping the Future of Bharat’. Akhilesh Rathi and Akhilesh Khandelwal of IMA informed about the conclave here on Saturday.

They said that the conclave boasts an unparalleled line-up of speakers, representing a myriad of sectors and domains, each bringing unique perspectives and expertise to the table from seasoned business leaders to visionary entrepreneurs.

In recognition of exemplary contributions to the corporate landscape and society, the prestigious IMA Lifetime Achievement Award for 2024 will be conferred upon RS Agarwal and RS Goenka, esteemed co-founders of the illustrious Emami Group.

Their visionary leadership, unwavering commitment to excellence, and profound impact on business and philanthropy make them deserving of this esteemed accolade.

Diverse Line-up of Speakers

1. Govind Dholakia , Founder and chairman of SRK exports, Surat

2. SS Mundra, Ex. Dy. Governor, RBI,

3. Nikhil Sawhney , President of AIMA

4. Snehal B. Desai, Ahemdabad based conglomerate,

5. Dr. Lakshyaraj Singh Mehar Philanthropist Educationist & Business Leader . ( Hospitality)

6. Sunil Singhania, Founder of Abakkus Asset Manager Mumbai .

7. Rajesh Mittal , MD of Isuzu Motors India Limited ,

8. Alpesh Shah , MD of BCG , Mumbai

9. Ram Chandra Agarwal , Chairman and MD of V2 Retail Ltd.,

10. Dr Parimal Mechant , Director of Global FMB Program at SPJSGM,

11. Jagdeep Kapoor , Chairman & MD of Samsika Marketing Consultants , Dr. Himanshu Rai , Director of IIM Indor.

12. Ramashrya Yadav , Founder &CEO of Integrow Asset Management,

13. Ar. Manish Gulati, Principal Architect & Founding Partner MOFA Studio ,

14. Sameer Garde , ED & Group CEO of Capillary Technologies , Bengaluru.

15. M Balasubramaniam , CEO of STRATINFINITY LLP ,

16. Amey Mashelkar , Head of Jio Gen Next

17. Dr. Jatin Wahane , World’s Youngest Rocket Scientist Scientific Advisor.

18. Prakash Belawadi , Film Maker & Director.