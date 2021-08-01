Indore: Grandparents’ Day celebrated: 'Senior citizens are like precious pearls’

Indore: St Joseph’s Church celebrated Grandparents’ Day by inviting all the grandparents and senior citizens of the parish community. Around 42 grandparents and senior citizens gathered at the church in Nandanagar at 10.00 am on Sunday to celebrate Holy Mass.

Fr Thomas Rajamanikam, the parish priest, celebrated the Eucharist. Shoba Kumrawat and Sharman Francis read from the Holy Bible. Fr Thomas Rajamanikam, in his homily and preaching, mentioned the following points: