Indore: Grandparents’ Day celebrated: 'Senior citizens are like precious pearls’

Indore: St Joseph’s Church celebrated Grandparents’ Day by inviting all the grandparents and senior citizens of the parish community. Around 42 grandparents and senior citizens gathered at the church in Nandanagar at 10.00 am on Sunday to celebrate Holy Mass.
Fr Thomas Rajamanikam, the parish priest, celebrated the Eucharist. Shoba Kumrawat and Sharman Francis read from the Holy Bible. Fr Thomas Rajamanikam, in his homily and preaching, mentioned the following points:
Grandparents and senior citizens are the greatest treasure of our community. They are like precious pearls
They need to be patient and peaceful in their approach to their children and grandchildren
They need to grow to become graceful and instruments of blessings in their families
Preparing to accept the new generation and to accept changes is essential
Preparing for a good and graceful death
Accommodating and respecting the new views, lifestyles and suggestions of the younger generation
Spending more time in prayer, meditation and spiritual growth
After the Mass, there was a sharing session and the following grandparents shared briefly about their life and faith in which Sebastian Francis, Jacinta Jangra, Maya Francis, Catherine Menon and Joseph Mangeskar participated.
Sr Celine explained about St Anne’s Congregation and their charisma.
Sunil Raphael conducted the programme and sang songs.
Sebastian played the dholak and Kevin Raphael played the Casio. The choir also performed.
Gifts galore
Fr Naveen prepared the gifts which were distributed all around. Everyone was given a piece of cake which was prepared by Sisters Anista and Rosy
Covid-19 protocols were strictly followed by everyone who attended the celebration
