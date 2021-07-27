Indore: Catholic Church in India to observe ‘National Justice Day’ on July 28

Indore: The Catholic Church in India is observing July 28, 2021, as ‘National Justice Day’. It is a day to remember and pray for all those who cry out for justice and we, as a society, have an obligation to ensure justice to all.

On this day, the Catholic Church will organise several programmes across the country to create greater awareness among the people on establishing a more just and equitable society.

“The Catholic Church in Indore will pay its respectful homage to the late Fr Stan Swamy, a true prophet of justice and a martyr for human freedom and dignity. He lived and died defending the legitimate rights of the marginalised people of Jharkhand. We salute him for his commitment to human rights and dignity,” said BA Alvares of the Indore Christian Media Forum.

The Catholic Church will pay tribute from 6 pm to 7 pm at all the Catholic churches in Indore. All protocols of Covid-19 will be followed throughout the programme.

The information was shared by Father Dr Babu Joseph and BA Alvares of the Indore Christian Media Forum.