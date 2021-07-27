Daily Indigo flight to connect Indore, Jabalpur from August 28

Indore: The city is going to be connect to Jabalpur by flight from next month. Indigo, the leading private sector airline, made this announcement on Tuesday. The airline is going to roll out a new daily flight between Indore and Jabalpur with effect from August 28. According to the schedule, flight 6E-7742 will depart from the city at 7.45 am and reach Jabalpur at 9.20 am. The return flight 6E-7745 will depart from Jabalpur at 3.05 pm and land here at 4.40 pm.

Ullas Nair, proprietor of Vistaar Travels, said there was a great demand from passengers—particularly judges, advocates and tourists—for a flight service for Jabalpur. The flight is necessary as the main Bench of MP High Court is in Jabalpur city and various tourist attractions, such as Bhedaghat, Amarkantak and Kanha National Park, are also located around it. Besides relatives of people living in both the cities, the flight will also help advocates, their clients and tourists.

It may be mentioned that the world-famous Kanha National Park is situated near Jabalpur, which is home to the highest number of Royal Bengal Tigers in the country.