Flight for Chennai takes off from Indore

Indore: Air connectivity with Chennai restored on Wednesday as IndiGo resume operations of its Chennai flight on the day. Aviation sources said that the flight would be operated thrice in a week—on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. According to the schedule, flight 6E-319 Chennai-Indore will depart from the Chennai airport at 3.30 pm and land here at 5.30 pm. The return flight 6E-291 Indore-Chennai departs from here at 6.10 pm and reaches Chennai at 8.15 pm.

Following the outbreak of the second wave of corona, the airline had suspended operations of the flight. The airline is also starting direct daily flights to Goa on August 1.