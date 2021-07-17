HASSLE-FREE FLIGHT: Now, no need for RTPCR, Vaccination certificated at Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar Airport Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): There is good news for air passengers at Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar Airport. Now, there is no need to show RTPCR negative report or vaccination certificate at the airport for air travel.

However, departing passengers will have to undergo thermal scanning and oxygen saturation level test. But now, any passenger coming from other states, including Maharashtra, which was most affected by the Covid second wave, can just breeze out of the city's airport without showing any documents.

Ever since the Covid second wave hit the country air travel had become a major hassle for the people. Earlier, passengers had to show RTPCR certificate at the airport, which could not be more than 48 hours old. Rules at other airports were different as in matters of Covid the local administrations have the final say.

"We have withdrawn both the restriction following getting the green signal from the district administration. Earlier, it was necessary to show the RTPCR-negative report for the passengers coming from Maharastra. Those who failed in showing the report, had to pass the test at the airport. But this process has been withdrawn, considering that they must have been examined at their departure point." official sources said.

Director of Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar Airport, Indore, Aryama Sanyal, said, “Following orders from the district administration, the movement of outgoing and arriving passengers have been made restriction free. No need to show any kind of Covid negative report or vaccination certificate at departure or arrival point.”

Ahmedabad flight resumes

The air connectivity of the city with Ahmedabad was restored on Saturday with IndiGo resuming its daily non-stop flight. The flight arrived from Ahmedabad at 8.45 pm with 76 passengers and 4 crew members. The air connectivity with Raipur will be resumed on Sunday.