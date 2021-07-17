Indore: Short film by Stanley Hector shortlisted for Cannes Film Festival

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 6-minute-long film titled, Jump, directed by 23-year old Stanley Hector, a filmmaker from Indore, is all set to be viewed at the Cannes Film festival.

It stars nine-year-old Shaunak Mahindrey as a boy scout whose kite gets stuck on a tree. Despite being overweight, he climbs the tree and does his best to retrieve it. He then finds himself stuck on a branch after losing his ladder and a shoe and ultimately has to jump off the tree.

According to Hector, 'Jump' is a film about courage and achieving victory after taking a difficult decision. It has been produced by Swapnil Mahindra.

"I wanted to show that in life, we reach a point where we have to take a big decision at a crossroads. We often don't know if we are going to make the right decision. We must go beyond fear and face the challenge. We are met with victory in the end," he told ANI.

This is Hector's second film that has made it to the prestigious film festival. Another of his films, 'Midnight at 2', was shortlisted in 2018.