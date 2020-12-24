No midnight mass at churches amid pandemic, Indore families take Christmas celebrations home

Indore: 'Come on sing together, joy to the world...' sings the Christian community as they await the joyous festival of Christmas. On Thursday, families prepared for the big day and households came together to celebrate the festival.

For the first time in decades, worshippers will not be able to attend Christmas midnight mass at Indore churches this year. Adhering to the restrictions placed by the civil administration together with COVID-19 Standard Operating Procedures (SOP), churches have decided not to conduct the traditional Eucharistic at midnight.

“It is due to pandemic that there will be only one mass on the Christmas eve during the evening time and there will be multiple masses on the day of Christmas in the morning time”, the Bishop of Indore diocese, Dr. Chacko Thottumarickal informed.

Hence, families have planned to hold their own personal celebrations at home. One such family, the Francis family has prepared a crib at home.

“Christmas is about coming together and sharing joy, since we cannot attend midnight mass this, we will hold our own special mass at home,” community member Sushil Francis said.