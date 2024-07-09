Indore: Govt And Administrative Officials Responsible For Deaths Of Inmates In Ashram, Claims Congress MLA Dr Alawa

Representational image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh Congress's investigation committee reached Chacha Nehru Hospital to probe the tragic deaths of six children at the NGO-run Shri Yugpurush Dham Bal Ashrama. This comes amid growing calls from the party for lodging a First Information Report (FIR) against those responsible. Congress MLA Dr Hiralal Alawa has targeted the government, blaming them for the mishap.

‘This is a clear case of negligence and mismanagement,’ Dr Alawa said adding, ‘The government is trying to cover up the issue, but we demand accountability and justice for these children.’ MPCC chief Jitu Patwari has constituted a probe panel led by Dr Hiralal Alawa, Dr Aditya Pandit, Ravi Joshi and Surjit Singh Chaddha while city Congress committee constituted a panel led by Girish Joshi and Vivek Khandelwal.

The investigation revealed that four children had died from cholera between July 1 and 2, another from brain stroke on June 30 and one more on the night of June 29. Shockingly, the ashram management did not report the first death to the authorities, handing over the body to the family for burial while disputing the cause of death, claiming it was due to epilepsy.

The committee found several lapses, including overcrowding beyond the ashram’s capacity and failure to maintain proper medical records. The Congress party insists that an FIR should be lodged against shelter home directors and relevant government officials for their role in this tragic incident.

Collector takes call on time sought by ashram

In response to the show cause notice (SCN) issued by the District Administration to the operators of Yugpurush Dham Boudhik Vikas Kendra (a shelter home of mentally-retarded children), the operators of the shelter home have sought time beyond the stipulated period of 3 days. Collector Singh informed media persons here on Monday that a reply of the directors of the shelter home is received by Women and Child Development (WCD) department. In reply, the operators have urged to extend the time of 3 days to 7 days. Collector Singh said that the officials of the department will put their reply before him. Thereafter the decision about granting time or not will be taken. It may be pointed out that in July the news about the death of 5 children of the home came to light. Thereafter, the administration issued a SCN to the operators of the shelter home.

Cholera outbreak in city-Tap water found unsafe in many areas

Seven of 18 samples fail in testing, public health lab fails to test cholera causing bacteria

Amid ongoing cholera outbreak, most of the tap water samples across the city were found ‘unsatisfactory’ and ‘unsafe’. Health department records show that out of 18 samples collected from different areas of the city including Mhow, Chitawad and Rau, seven of them were found unsafe for drinking.

‘Various bacterial growth were found in the water sample including E.coli and others. Culture test of samples was done but the machine of Public Health Laboratory at Government PC Sethi Hospital could not test the presence of vibrio cholerae. The machine is not advanced to find the presence of cholera causing bacteria in the water samples,’ a department source said.

Meanwhile, the health department has already cautioned people from drinking tap water without filtering and asked them to use it only after boiling. ‘Many samples are under testing and their report will be received soon. Administration has been alerting people for the same while more sampling is undergoing,’ officials said. The district administration officials have launched a campaign for collecting and testing water samples across the city after the cholera outbreak from Bal Ashram of Yugpurushdham NGO. As many as five kids died in the ashram while 85 had fallen ill.

8 inmates still under treatment

According to Superintendent of Chacha Nehru Hospital Dr Preeti Malpani, as many as eight inmates are undergoing treatment in the hospital while the rest were discharged. As many as eleven inmates were discharged on Monday.