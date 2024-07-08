 MP: Naxalite Carrying Rs 14 Lakh Bounty Killed In Encounter With Security Forces
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP: Naxalite Carrying Rs 14 Lakh Bounty Killed In Encounter With Security Forces

MP: Naxalite Carrying Rs 14 Lakh Bounty Killed In Encounter With Security Forces

The gun battle occurred in the Kathiatola forest area under Hatta police station, Additional Director General (ADG), anti-Naxal operations, Jaideep Prasad told reporters here.

PTIUpdated: Monday, July 08, 2024, 08:14 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A Naxalite carrying a bounty of Rs 14 lakh was killed in an encounter with security forces in Madhya Pradesh's Balaghat district on Monday, a senior police official said.

The gun battle occurred in the Kathiatola forest area under Hatta police station, Additional Director General (ADG), anti-Naxal operations, Jaideep Prasad told reporters here.

The state police's hawk force had received information that some Naxalites had reached Kathiatola village to collect groceries, he said.

Read Also
Indore Horror: 60-Year-Old Govt Employee Crushed To Death By Tour Bus; Family Alleges Conductor Was...
article-image

During the search operation, the hawk force called out a group of 10-12 Naxalites in the forest for interrogation, but they opened fire, the official said.

When the police started firing in retaliation, Naxalites hiding in the dense forest and hills fled the spot, he said.

The police later recovered the body of Sohan alias Ukas aka Aayutu, the official said, adding that a search is underway for others who might have been injured in the shooting.

Aayatu, a resident of Sukma district in neighbouring Chhattisgarh, was an expert in making IEDs and had eight cases to his name in Madhya Pradesh, he said.

Read Also
MP Shocker: Toy Trader Consumes Poison Over ₹70 Lakh Fraud In Jabalpur, Blames Dealer In Video
article-image

The deceased Naxalite was active in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra and carried a reward of Rs 14 lakh, he said.

The police recovered a 315-bore rifle and a wireless set from the deceased, he said.

At least 19 Naxalites, carrying a collective reward of Rs 3.14 crore in the three states, were gunned down in Madhya Pradesh in the last five years, the official said.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: Naxalite Carrying Rs 14 Lakh Bounty Killed In Encounter With Security Forces

MP: Naxalite Carrying Rs 14 Lakh Bounty Killed In Encounter With Security Forces

MP High Court Quashes FIR Against Govt Doctor Accused Of Rape

MP High Court Quashes FIR Against Govt Doctor Accused Of Rape

Bhopal Power Cut Plan July 9: Power To Remain Disrupted In Amrawat Khurd, Gandhinagar Market & More;...

Bhopal Power Cut Plan July 9: Power To Remain Disrupted In Amrawat Khurd, Gandhinagar Market & More;...

WATCH: Accident Victim Treated In Mobile’s Flash Light At Govt Hospital In MP; Angry Wife Asks,...

WATCH: Accident Victim Treated In Mobile’s Flash Light At Govt Hospital In MP; Angry Wife Asks,...

MP July 8 Weather Update: Heavy Rain Alert Sounded In Gwalior, Bhopal, Shivpuri & Other Districts...

MP July 8 Weather Update: Heavy Rain Alert Sounded In Gwalior, Bhopal, Shivpuri & Other Districts...