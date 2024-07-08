 Indore Horror: 60-Year-Old Govt Employee Crushed To Death By Tour Bus; Family Alleges Conductor Was Driving; Disturbing CCTV Clip Surfaces
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore Horror: 60-Year-Old Govt Employee Crushed To Death By Tour Bus; Family Alleges Conductor Was Driving; Disturbing CCTV Clip Surfaces

Indore Horror: 60-Year-Old Govt Employee Crushed To Death By Tour Bus; Family Alleges Conductor Was Driving; Disturbing CCTV Clip Surfaces

CCTV footage of the incident surfaced, clearly showing that Ramprasad was riding his two-wheeler at a normal speed when the bus driver lost control while parking and hit him. He was caught between the bus and the divider.

Aman SharmaUpdated: Monday, July 08, 2024, 01:36 PM IST
article-image
Deceased Ramprasad Maurya (60), a resident of Pawanpuri. | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A tragic accident was reported in Indore on Monday morning, when a recklessly driven bus crushed a 60-year-old man to death. The incident happened around 9:30 a.m. on Monday at a service lane in the Pawanpuri area.

According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Ramprasad Maurya, a resident of Pawanpuri. Maurya worked at the water department in Indore, and his retirement was due this month.

Disturbing CCTV footage surfaces

The horrific accident was caught on the CCTV camera installed outside the tour and travel office in Pawanpuri. The video clearly shows Ramprasad riding his two-wheeler at a normal speed when the bus driver lost control while parking and hit him. He was crushed between the bus and the divider.

His family members said that Ramprasad worked in the Water Department of the Indore division and was on his way to work when the incident occurred. They alleged that the bus belonged to a tour and travel company and that the conductor was driving the bus instead of the driver at the time of the incident. 

According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Ramprasad Maurya, a resident of Pawanpuri. Maurya worked at the water department in Indore, and his retirement was due this month.

Read Also
Indore: Cops Look For Abducted Minor Girl Post Complaint, Later Find Her Sleeping In Her Room
article-image

‘Conductor was driving, alleges family’

They added, “The conductor was reversing the bus to park it near the office when he lost control and rammed into Ramprasad’s two-wheeler. He was trapped between the bus and the divider.”

In the video, it is also visible that the bus driver (conductor) and other office employees did not come to his rescue but fled the scene. 

Later, he was taken to the hospital but was declared dead on arrival. The family members said that Ramprasad was about to retire on July 31. 

The police reached the spot, began a probe to ascertain the circumstances under which the incident occurred and seized the bus.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore Horror: 60-Year-Old Govt Employee Crushed To Death By Tour Bus; Family Alleges Conductor Was...

Indore Horror: 60-Year-Old Govt Employee Crushed To Death By Tour Bus; Family Alleges Conductor Was...

Madhya Pradesh: CM Mohan Yadav's Mantras To Run Govt Smoothly

Madhya Pradesh: CM Mohan Yadav's Mantras To Run Govt Smoothly

Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Expanded; Ramniwas Rawat Takes Oath As Minister

Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Expanded; Ramniwas Rawat Takes Oath As Minister

Indore: Woman Teacher Going To School For Exam, Crushed To Death By Truck

Indore: Woman Teacher Going To School For Exam, Crushed To Death By Truck

MP Weather Update: Rain Pounds Chhindwara, Bhind, Monsoon Likely To Pick Up After July 9

MP Weather Update: Rain Pounds Chhindwara, Bhind, Monsoon Likely To Pick Up After July 9